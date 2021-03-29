Mainframe Cover

Icelandic Electronica:

Human Behaviour by Björk

Vöggudub by Samaris

Unnecessary by GusGus

Biðröð Mistaka by Hatari

Pluto by Björk

Degeneration by GusGus

Engin Miskunn by Hatari

Reykjavík by Sykur

Venus as a Boy by Björk

wanted 2 say by Samaris

þótt hann rigni by Samaris

Purple by GusGus

Glitch Pop and IDM

Reborn by Colin Stetson

lux 106 mod by Autechre

Deep End Blue by 7038634357

Urchin by Arca

Life at Superposition by ||||||||||||||||||||

th red a by Autechre

Piel by Arca

Vale by Flora Yin-Wong

Vesey by Age Coin

Riquiquí(c100);Bronze-Instance by Arca

Chimer 1-5-1 by Autechre

