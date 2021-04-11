Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * Until Saturday, April 24. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 38.4 feet. * Flood stage is 35.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is cresting near 38.3 feet tonight and will remain in moderate flood through the middle of next week. The river will then begin a faster fall. * Impact...At 38.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. &&