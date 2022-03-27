mind control

1. Osaka Loop Line - Discovery

2. Ravi - Caribou

3. Before We Talked - Gold Panda

4. Minors - Toro y Moi

5. Dear Skorpio Magazine - Neon Indian

6. Verona - Geographer

7. Atlantis - STRFKR

8. TEMPERATE - Sunsick

9. Night Swim - Home

10. Feel It All Around - Washed Out

11. Brand New Colony - The Postal Service

12. Someone Great - LCD Soundsystem

13. Gravity Don't Pull Me - Rostam

14. Aminals - Baths

15. A Walk - Tycho

16. Bright Night - Dntel

17. The World Needs Change - Clams Casino

18. Vocoder - Floating Points

19. Photojournalist - Small Black

20. Cyanide Sisters - Com Truise

21. Speeder - Cinnamon Chasers

22. Clandestine - Ekcle

23. Polypel - Nitemoves

24. brief grip of creation - Leotrix

25. Vanished - Crystal Castles

Load comments