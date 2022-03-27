1. Osaka Loop Line - Discovery
2. Ravi - Caribou
3. Before We Talked - Gold Panda
4. Minors - Toro y Moi
5. Dear Skorpio Magazine - Neon Indian
6. Verona - Geographer
7. Atlantis - STRFKR
8. TEMPERATE - Sunsick
9. Night Swim - Home
10. Feel It All Around - Washed Out
11. Brand New Colony - The Postal Service
12. Someone Great - LCD Soundsystem
13. Gravity Don't Pull Me - Rostam
14. Aminals - Baths
15. A Walk - Tycho
16. Bright Night - Dntel
17. The World Needs Change - Clams Casino
18. Vocoder - Floating Points
19. Photojournalist - Small Black
20. Cyanide Sisters - Com Truise
21. Speeder - Cinnamon Chasers
22. Clandestine - Ekcle
23. Polypel - Nitemoves
24. brief grip of creation - Leotrix
25. Vanished - Crystal Castles