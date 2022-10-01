mind control

1. Take Me High - Kx5, deadmau5, Kaskade

2. Feeling So Free - Feed Me

3. Numb - Truth x Lies, Zookëper, SODIUM

4. The Flavor - The Glitch Mob

5. Trip - Boys Noize, Skream

6. Keep Close - Lemaitre

7. Problems - Floating Points

8. Crossroads - Vintage & Morelli

9. Healer - Enamour, shobi

10. Frozen Fireworks - No Mana, Fader Lima

11. Fading (Joris Voorn Remix) - Nicky Elisabeth, Joris Voorn

12. I Just Want To Love You - Elkka

13. TAMNAENEUN - Mord Fustang

14. Colonia - Space 92

15. Nowhere - Wenzday

16. Tokyo Express - Insan3lik3

17. LET'S DO IT AGAIN - Jamie xx

18. I've Felt Better (Than I Do now) - Gold Panda

19. Extra Time - Amtrac

20. Cloud 21 - Ben Böhmer, Timo Jahns

21. i'll be here for you - dj poolboi

22. New Fires - Christian Löffler, Henry Green

23. All Of This - Posij

24. Dayvan Cowboy - Boards of Canada

25. Walking On Water - The Knocks, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

26. Departure - Come Truise

