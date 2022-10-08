1. He Ain't Got Rhythm - Swing Republic
2. Comics - Caravan Palace
3. Superhero - Kormac, MC Little Tree
4. Booty Swing - Parov Stelar
5. Back&Beat - Papa Django
6. 1935 - DJ Mibor
7. Day & Night - Odd Chap
8. Let's Do it - 11 Acorn Lane
9. Luci's Game - Varrick Frost
10. Mumbai - LVDS
11. Shotgun Swing - K.D.S, Stabfinger, Moonanga, Amina Annabi
12. Big Blue Swing - Tape Five
13. Sing Sing Sing (Extra Medium Remix) - The Puppini Sisters, Extra Medium
14. I Got the Bug - Riff Kitten
15. Black Coffee - Pisk, Nat Gonella
16. Sinister Piffle - Jamie Berry
17. The Good Old Days - Moonlight Breakfast
18. Hit & Run - The Electric Swing Circus
19. Let's Go - Jazzotron, Sofija Knezevic
20. Joe's Break - Minimatic
21. Shooby Shooby Do Yah! - Moecean Worker, Steven Bernstein
22. The Minor Drags - Lazlo
23. Bangalore Swing - Tune In Crew
24. Noodles - The r/K Theory
25. Big Bad Wolf - Emma Lea, Atom Smith
26. Alibi Afternoon - Grant Lazlo
27. Snake Charmer - Benny Berigan
28. Listen - Nekta
29. Follow the Stars - Swingrowers
30. Supersonics - Caravan Palace
31. Double Crossing Woman - Swing Republic