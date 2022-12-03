mind control the last crusade graphic

THE LAST CRUSADE. THE CURTAIN CALL. GOODBYE AND GOODNIGHT!

1. SuperMelt - i_o, Lights

2. Cervos - KAYVE

3. 1348 - Bentley Dean

4. Show N Tell - EDDIE, SOFI

5. London1790 - KEETZ

6. Banhammer - No Mana

7. Hot - FWLR

8. Mighty - Dustycloud

9. Debt Has No Ceiling - Sysdemes

10. Ingrained - OCULA

11. brief grip of creation - Leotrix

12. Savage - Silque

13. Yeah Yeah (Chocolate Puma Remix) - Bodyrox, Chocolate Puma

14. Soul - Ship Wrek

15. Every Morning - Chris Lorenzo

16. Go Back - Anfisa Letyago

17. Listen To Me - Lilly Palmer

18. Shake - Anti Up

19. Static - Tommy Lee, Aero

20. Extraction - Tommy Sunsets

21. Plague - Rezz

22. Circadian - Deathpact

23. Structures (Sysdemes Remix) - Dom Kane, Sysdemes

24. Hate Me - Halcya (Mind Control Promotional Track)

25. HADES - HI-LO, T78, Oliver Heldens (Mind Control Promotional Track)

26. Don't Let Me Go To Sleep - i_o, Lights

(Last show dedicated to Garrett Lockhart a.k.a. i_o)

