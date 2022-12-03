THE LAST CRUSADE. THE CURTAIN CALL. GOODBYE AND GOODNIGHT!
1. SuperMelt - i_o, Lights
2. Cervos - KAYVE
3. 1348 - Bentley Dean
4. Show N Tell - EDDIE, SOFI
5. London1790 - KEETZ
6. Banhammer - No Mana
7. Hot - FWLR
8. Mighty - Dustycloud
9. Debt Has No Ceiling - Sysdemes
10. Ingrained - OCULA
11. brief grip of creation - Leotrix
12. Savage - Silque
13. Yeah Yeah (Chocolate Puma Remix) - Bodyrox, Chocolate Puma
14. Soul - Ship Wrek
15. Every Morning - Chris Lorenzo
16. Go Back - Anfisa Letyago
17. Listen To Me - Lilly Palmer
18. Shake - Anti Up
19. Static - Tommy Lee, Aero
20. Extraction - Tommy Sunsets
21. Plague - Rezz
22. Circadian - Deathpact
23. Structures (Sysdemes Remix) - Dom Kane, Sysdemes
24. Hate Me - Halcya (Mind Control Promotional Track)
25. HADES - HI-LO, T78, Oliver Heldens (Mind Control Promotional Track)
26. Don't Let Me Go To Sleep - i_o, Lights
(Last show dedicated to Garrett Lockhart a.k.a. i_o)