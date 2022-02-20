mind control

1. ☆ - Slow Magic, Mariya Stoeva

2. New Vectors - Iglooghost

3. Get There - Evil Needle

4. seagull. - walk.

5. The Sequences - Go Yama

6. So - Tourist

7. Doing The Beeston Bump - Leafcutter John

8. How to Navigate - Little People

9. Wake Up Call - Mindsight

10. A Grass Day - Groundislava

11. Controlpop - Com Truise

12. The Blindside Kiss - Neon Indian

13. Cherry - Ratatat

14. I Think it is Beautiful that You are 256 Colors Too - Black Moth Super Rainbow

15. Chromakey Dreamcoat - Boards of Canada

16. A Place of No Eyes - Am-Boy

17. Green - tiedye ky

18. Pearl Jigsaw - Ekcle

19. Sex - Baths

20. Marriage - Gold Panda

21. Marijuana - Chrome Sparks

22. unbank - Plaid

23. Waves - Warm Speakers

24. Illusion - Digitalism

25. The Difference - Flume, Toro y Moi

