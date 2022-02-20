1. ☆ - Slow Magic, Mariya Stoeva
2. New Vectors - Iglooghost
3. Get There - Evil Needle
4. seagull. - walk.
5. The Sequences - Go Yama
6. So - Tourist
7. Doing The Beeston Bump - Leafcutter John
8. How to Navigate - Little People
9. Wake Up Call - Mindsight
10. A Grass Day - Groundislava
11. Controlpop - Com Truise
12. The Blindside Kiss - Neon Indian
13. Cherry - Ratatat
14. I Think it is Beautiful that You are 256 Colors Too - Black Moth Super Rainbow
15. Chromakey Dreamcoat - Boards of Canada
16. A Place of No Eyes - Am-Boy
17. Green - tiedye ky
18. Pearl Jigsaw - Ekcle
19. Sex - Baths
20. Marriage - Gold Panda
21. Marijuana - Chrome Sparks
22. unbank - Plaid
23. Waves - Warm Speakers
24. Illusion - Digitalism
25. The Difference - Flume, Toro y Moi