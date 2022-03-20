mind control

1. Arena - Digitalism

2. Avoidant - Bentley Dean

3. Can't Say No - No Mana, Tommy Trash

4. Better With Friends - Mord Fustang

5. Pinup - Televisor

6. No Fear No More - Madeon

7. Cake Control - EDDIE

8. Ménage A Trois - Wolfgang Gartner

9. Maths (Original Mix) - deadmau5

10. Dynamia - Kindrid

11. You Make Me Go - Insan3Lik3, Rob Gasser, Miyoki

12. It's Yours (Original Mix) - Mat Zo

13. Strangers - Ben Böhmer

14. Airwolf Six - Posij

15. Is This Our Earth - Lane 8

16. Journey (Original Mix) - Xan Griffin

17. Golden Hour (AVIRA Remix) - York, Au Ra, AVIRA

18. Static - Julian Gray, Zashanell

19. The Right Time (Original Mix) - James Njie

20. Cities - Throttle

21. The Same Way - No Mana, Voicians

22. All U Ever Want - deadmau5, Billy Newton-Davis

23. Blink - Digitalism

