mind control

1. Perfume! - fusq

2. Maboroshi - Hyper Potions, Synthion, MYLK

3. Miku - Anamanaguchi, Miku Hatsune

4. Pixel Galaxy - Snail's House

5. hot chocolate - dark cat

6. Heart On Wave - Slime Girls

7. Wild Life - Unicorn Kid

8. Famicom Connection - Sabrepulse

9. The Massacre - FantomenK

10. Heart Warming Story - Xinon

11. Milky Ways - Bossfight

12. Access Failure - Bit Shifter

13. Cloud Chaser - Shirobon

14. Paradox Keygen 3 - Dubmood

15. Space Party Anthem - Starscream

16. Pewpewpew - Kubbi

17. On Target - Nullsleep

18. Catfish Lagoon - The J. Arthur Keenes Band

19. Lugent - Jeremy Blake

20. Last Sprite Standing - Prototype Raptor

21. A Billion Suns - Covox

22. Missing You - Trash80

23. Refresh - Trey Frey

24. Discovery - meganeko

25. Glass Bridge - Briny

26. LSD - Just A Gent, Xan Griffin

27. Secret Level - No Mana, Chipzel

28. Get Your Wish (Anamanaguchi Remix) - Porter Robinson, Anamanaguchi

