1. Perfume! - fusq
2. Maboroshi - Hyper Potions, Synthion, MYLK
3. Miku - Anamanaguchi, Miku Hatsune
4. Pixel Galaxy - Snail's House
5. hot chocolate - dark cat
6. Heart On Wave - Slime Girls
7. Wild Life - Unicorn Kid
8. Famicom Connection - Sabrepulse
9. The Massacre - FantomenK
10. Heart Warming Story - Xinon
11. Milky Ways - Bossfight
12. Access Failure - Bit Shifter
13. Cloud Chaser - Shirobon
14. Paradox Keygen 3 - Dubmood
15. Space Party Anthem - Starscream
16. Pewpewpew - Kubbi
17. On Target - Nullsleep
18. Catfish Lagoon - The J. Arthur Keenes Band
19. Lugent - Jeremy Blake
20. Last Sprite Standing - Prototype Raptor
21. A Billion Suns - Covox
22. Missing You - Trash80
23. Refresh - Trey Frey
24. Discovery - meganeko
25. Glass Bridge - Briny
26. LSD - Just A Gent, Xan Griffin
27. Secret Level - No Mana, Chipzel
28. Get Your Wish (Anamanaguchi Remix) - Porter Robinson, Anamanaguchi