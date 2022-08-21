mind control

1. Flower With No Name - Mord Fustang

2. House of Cards - No Mana, Winnie Ford

3. Guiding Light - EDDIE, Voicians

4. i2i - Laura Brehm, Mr. Bill

5. Falling Down - Kindrid, Eva Grace

6. Noi - Blue Mora

7. Trinity - Sanjaux

8. Ballyhoo! - Swardy

9. Sometimes Goodbye Is OK - Solstis

10. Missing Voices - Lamorn

11. Beings - Madeon

12. Glimmer - LIONE, Heather Sommer

13. Tiny - James Egbert

14. Satin Cash - Wavedash

15. Montage - Super Duper

16. Marriage - Gold Panda

17. Remote Viewing - Eastghost

18. keep on - Dot

19. Maru (John Tejada Remix) - Plaid, John Tejada

20. 1993 - Manila Killa

21. We Used To Talk For Hours - Soulero

22. Changes - Subtact

23. To Give Credence - Ekcle

24. Omens - Draper

25. Redwood - Former Hero

26. When Everything is Grey - Jaron

27. Everything Goes On - Porter Robinson, League of Legends

28. Somewhere Far Away From Here - k?d, Lolaby

29. Tommib - Squarepusher

