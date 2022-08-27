1. Tidalwave - Moksi, Adam McInnis
2. Chromatic - Anti Up
3. Bakerstreet - Cloverdale
4. Get down - Keeld, Rhiannon Roze
5. Talk - Black V Neck
6. Get Closer - Glass Petals
7. I Wanna - Shiba San
8. Waiting - SUBSHIFT, NuKey
9. Liftin Me Up - Coco & Breezy
10. More - Koos
11. Arrival - Capozzi
12. Crave The Bassline - AC Slater, Curbi
13. Surdose - Tony Romera, Joey Valence
14. Hypnotic - Malaa
15. Flush - Lanard
16. High - Habstrakt
17. In The Dark - VNSSA
18. We Got The Fire - FREAK ON
19. Who U With - Smalltown DJs, rrotik, Killa Kela
20. Spaceman - Botnek
21. Let's Go - Dr. Fresch
22. My Rhythm - David Herrlich
23. Pride - San Pacho
24. Reality - Jauz, Ship Wrek
25. Vibin - Dillon Natheniel
26. Vibe - Broshi
27. PWR - Matroda, Bleu Clair
28. Let's Go Dancing - Mindchatter, Kyle Watson
29. Happy People - Static Revenger
30. Memories Of You - Kyle Walker, Max Styler
31. Just No Time - ALRT
32. Simple Hit - Dombresky
33. You Are My Life - Chocolate Puma, Mike Cervello
34. Somebody To Love - Ben Kim