mind control

1. Tidalwave - Moksi, Adam McInnis

2. Chromatic - Anti Up

3. Bakerstreet - Cloverdale

4. Get down - Keeld, Rhiannon Roze

5. Talk - Black V Neck

6. Get Closer - Glass Petals

7. I Wanna - Shiba San

8. Waiting - SUBSHIFT, NuKey

9. Liftin Me Up - Coco & Breezy

10. More - Koos

11. Arrival - Capozzi

12. Crave The Bassline - AC Slater, Curbi

13. Surdose - Tony Romera, Joey Valence

14. Hypnotic - Malaa

15. Flush - Lanard

16. High - Habstrakt

17. In The Dark - VNSSA

18. We Got The Fire - FREAK ON

19. Who U With - Smalltown DJs, rrotik, Killa Kela

20. Spaceman - Botnek

21. Let's Go - Dr. Fresch

22. My Rhythm - David Herrlich

23. Pride - San Pacho

24. Reality - Jauz, Ship Wrek

25. Vibin - Dillon Natheniel

26. Vibe - Broshi

27. PWR - Matroda, Bleu Clair

28. Let's Go Dancing - Mindchatter, Kyle Watson

29. Happy People - Static Revenger

30. Memories Of You - Kyle Walker, Max Styler

31. Just No Time - ALRT

32. Simple Hit - Dombresky

33. You Are My Life - Chocolate Puma, Mike Cervello

34. Somebody To Love - Ben Kim

