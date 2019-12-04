1st Hour 

Bomber - Motörhead 

Phantom Lord - Metallica 

Soul Sacrifice - Power Trip 

10,000 Years - High on Fire

Rat Salad - Black Sabbath 

O.R.B. - ORB 

Mars for the Rich - King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard 

Jesus Christ Pose - Soundgarden 

Anarchy in the U.K. - Sex Pistols 

My War - Black Flag 

Clampdown - the Clash 

Chicken Dog - The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion 

2nd Hour

13. When the Night Falls – Iced Earth

14. Metal Church – Metal Church

15. Computer God – Black Sabbath

16. Fast as a Shark – Accept

17. Infinite Dreams – Iron Maiden

18. Angel Witch – Angel Witch

19. Painkiller – Judas Priest

20. Solitude – Candlemass

21. Coma of Souls – Kreator

22. Deathless – Revocation

23. Stand up and Shout - Dio

