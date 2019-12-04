1st Hour
Bomber - Motörhead
Phantom Lord - Metallica
Soul Sacrifice - Power Trip
10,000 Years - High on Fire
Rat Salad - Black Sabbath
O.R.B. - ORB
Mars for the Rich - King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Jesus Christ Pose - Soundgarden
Anarchy in the U.K. - Sex Pistols
My War - Black Flag
Clampdown - the Clash
Chicken Dog - The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
2nd Hour
13. When the Night Falls – Iced Earth
14. Metal Church – Metal Church
15. Computer God – Black Sabbath
16. Fast as a Shark – Accept
17. Infinite Dreams – Iron Maiden
18. Angel Witch – Angel Witch
19. Painkiller – Judas Priest
20. Solitude – Candlemass
21. Coma of Souls – Kreator
22. Deathless – Revocation
23. Stand up and Shout - Dio