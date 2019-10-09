Doom metal and 70s metal 

1. Dragonaut - Sleep 

2. Aghartha - Sunn O)))

3. Empress Rising - Monolord 

4. Into the Void - Black Sabbath 

5. Worlds apart- Pallbearer 

6. Highway Star - Deep Purple

7. Ride the sky - Lucifers friend 

8. Bastille day - Rush 

9. Mesmerization Eclipse - Captain Beyond 

10. Rock bottom - UFO 

11. Silver Machine - Hawkwind 

12. Stone crazy - Queen 

13. Easy liven - Uriaah Heep 

14. DOA - Van Halen 

15. Long live rockn' roll (live) - Rainbow 

16. Hellbent for leather - Judes Priest 

