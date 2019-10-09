Doom metal and 70s metal
1. Dragonaut - Sleep
2. Aghartha - Sunn O)))
3. Empress Rising - Monolord
4. Into the Void - Black Sabbath
5. Worlds apart- Pallbearer
6. Highway Star - Deep Purple
7. Ride the sky - Lucifers friend
8. Bastille day - Rush
9. Mesmerization Eclipse - Captain Beyond
10. Rock bottom - UFO
11. Silver Machine - Hawkwind
12. Stone crazy - Queen
13. Easy liven - Uriaah Heep
14. DOA - Van Halen
15. Long live rockn' roll (live) - Rainbow
16. Hellbent for leather - Judes Priest
