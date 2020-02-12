First Hour 

1)    Metallica - Battery

2)    Toxic Holocaust - Chemical War Lords

3)    Sodom - Agent Orange

4)    Megadeth - Anarchy in the U.K.

5)    Misfits - London Dungeon

6)    The Clash - The Guns of Brixton

7)    Melvins - Night Goat

8)    Black Sabbath - Under the Sun / Every Day Comes and Goes

9)    Belzebong - Names of the Devil

10) Bongripper - Doom

Second Hour 

11. Black Sabbath – Die Young

12. Anthrax – Indians

13. Iron Maiden – For the Greater Good of God

14. Slowly We Rot – Obituary

15. Havok – Dogmaniacal

16. Testament – Greenhouse Effect

17. Ghost - Ritual

18. Ancient Bards – In the End

19. Dire Peril – The Visitor

20. Death – Overactive Imagination

21. Echobrain - Jellyneck

