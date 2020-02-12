First Hour
1) Metallica - Battery
2) Toxic Holocaust - Chemical War Lords
3) Sodom - Agent Orange
4) Megadeth - Anarchy in the U.K.
5) Misfits - London Dungeon
6) The Clash - The Guns of Brixton
7) Melvins - Night Goat
8) Black Sabbath - Under the Sun / Every Day Comes and Goes
9) Belzebong - Names of the Devil
10) Bongripper - Doom
Second Hour
11. Black Sabbath – Die Young
12. Anthrax – Indians
13. Iron Maiden – For the Greater Good of God
14. Slowly We Rot – Obituary
15. Havok – Dogmaniacal
16. Testament – Greenhouse Effect
17. Ghost - Ritual
18. Ancient Bards – In the End
19. Dire Peril – The Visitor
20. Death – Overactive Imagination
21. Echobrain - Jellyneck