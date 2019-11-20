Modern Metal: 

1.Intention to Deceive – Havok

2.Strife – Trivium

3.Welcome to the Family – Avenged Sevenfold

4.Rose of Sharyn – Killswitch Engage

5.You’ll Never Find Me – Korn

6.Planet No. 9 – Sons of Huns

7.Stricken – Disturbed

8.Stranded – Gojira
 
9.High Road – Mastodon
 
10.Cirice – Ghost
 
11.Lightbringer – Pentakill
 
12.Stillborn – Black Label Society
 
13.Nightmare Logic – Power Trip
 
14. I Stand Alone - Godsmack

New Wave of British Heavy Metal:

Iron Fist - Motörhead 

Electric Eye - Judas Priest 

Wasted Years - Iron Maiden 

Nightmare - Venom 

Overkill - Motörhead

Blitzkrieg - Blitzkrieg

The Trooper - Iron Maiden 

Breaking the Law - Judas Priest 

Angel Witch - Angel Witch 

Too Loud - Venom 

Bomber - Motörhead 

