Personality Crisis by New York Dolls
Monkey Gone To Heaven by The Pixies
I Will Dare by The Replacements
I Know But I Don't Know by Blondie
Mother by The Police
Kinky Afro by Happy Mondays
Psycho Killer by Talking Heads
Lost in the Supermarket by The Clash
Once I Had a Love by Blondie
Cherry-Coloured Funk by Cocteau Twins
Topaz by The B52’s
What In The Name of Love by Nake Eyes
Just Cant Get Enough by Depeche Mode
Need You Tonight by INXS
Tainted Love by Soft Cell
Blue Monday by New Order
The Cutter by Echo and The Bunnymen
She Bangs The Drums by The Stone Roses
Can’t Hardly Wait by the Replacements
Rush by Big Audio Dynamite
In A Big Country by Big Country
The Big Country by Talking Heads
Girl U Want by DEVO
Mesopotamia by The B52’s
Ten Feet Tall by XTC
Sunday Girl by Blondie
Don’t Stand So Close To Me by The Police