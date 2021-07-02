Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WESTERN ASCENSION...SOUTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON AND SOUTHERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES... At 655 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Prairieville, or near Gonzales, moving southeast at 5 mph. Winds gusts to 40 to 50 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Gonzales, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent and Prairieville. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 170 and 184. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.