Vacation by The GoGos
Then She Appeared by XTC
Burning Down the House by Talking Heads
Marquee Moon by Television
Don’t Change by INXS
One Thing Leads to Another by The Fixx
Iceblink Luck by Cocteau Twins
(What’s so funny ‘bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding by Elvis Costello
Bizarre Love triangle by New Order
Save It For Later by The English Beat
New Sensation by INXS
Whip It by DEVO
E=MC2 by Big Audio Dynamite
Should I Stay or Should I Go by The Clash
Sixteen Blue by The Replacements
The World’s A Mess It's In My Kiss by X
Call Me by Blondie
Common People by Pulp
Grass by XTC
Boys Don’t Cry by The Cure
Echo Beach by Martha and the Muffins
This is the Day by The The
How Much More by The GoGos
Rock Lobster by The B52s