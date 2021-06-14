Muzak cover photo
Maddy Marlowe

Vacation by The GoGos

Then She Appeared by XTC

Burning Down the House by Talking Heads 

Marquee Moon by Television

Don’t Change by INXS

One Thing Leads to Another by The Fixx

Iceblink Luck by Cocteau Twins

(What’s so funny ‘bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding by Elvis Costello 

Bizarre Love triangle by New Order

Save It For Later by The English Beat

New Sensation by INXS

Whip It by DEVO

E=MC2 by Big Audio Dynamite

Should I Stay or Should I Go by The Clash 

Sixteen Blue by The Replacements

The World’s A Mess It's In My Kiss by X

Call Me by Blondie

Common People by Pulp

Grass by XTC

Boys Don’t Cry by The Cure

Echo Beach by Martha and the Muffins

This is the Day by The The

How Much More by The GoGos

Rock Lobster by The B52s

