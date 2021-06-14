Senses Working Overtime by XTC
It’s My Life by Talk Talk
The Passenger by Siouxsie and the Banshees
Just Can’t Get Enough by Depeche Mode
Love My Way by The Psychedelic Furs
Unloveable by The Smiths
Crosseyed and Painless by Talking Heads
Ghost Town by The Specials
I Fought The Law by The Clash
Peanuts by The Police
Unsatisfied by The Replacements
See No Evil by Television
Temptation by New Order
Lovesong by The Cure
I Melt With You by Modern English
Space Age Love Song by Flock of Seagulls
Saved By Zero by The Fixx
Champagne by Big Audio Dynamite
Generals and Majors by XTC
Grinding Halt by The Cure
Always Something There To Remind Me- Naked Eyes
Head Over Heels by The GoGos
Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles
Dance This Mess Around by The B52's
Radio Radio by Elvis Costello
Radio Free Europe by R.E.M.