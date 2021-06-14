Muzak cover photo
Maddy Marlowe

Senses Working Overtime by XTC

It’s My Life by Talk Talk 

The Passenger by Siouxsie and the Banshees

Just Can’t Get Enough by Depeche Mode 

Love My Way by The Psychedelic Furs 

Unloveable by The Smiths

Crosseyed and Painless by Talking Heads

Ghost Town by The Specials

I Fought The Law by The Clash 

Peanuts by The Police 

Unsatisfied by The Replacements

See No Evil by Television

Temptation by New Order

Lovesong by The Cure

I Melt With You by Modern English 

Space Age Love Song by Flock of Seagulls 

Saved By Zero by The Fixx

Champagne by Big Audio Dynamite

Generals and Majors by XTC

Grinding Halt by The Cure

Always Something There To Remind Me- Naked Eyes

Head Over Heels by The GoGos

Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles

Dance This Mess Around by The B52's

Radio Radio by Elvis Costello 

Radio Free Europe by R.E.M. 

Load comments