Muzak cover photo
Maddy Marlowe

Private Idaho by The B52s

24 Hour Party People by Happy Mondays

Genius of Love by Tom Tom Club 

Generals and Majors by XTC

Birthday by The Sugarcubes 

Pearly Dewdrops Drops by Cocteau Twins

Isolation by Joy Division

How Soon is Now? by The Smiths

Just Like Honey by The Jesus and Mary Chain

King of Spain by Galaxie 500

Ever Fallen in Love [With Someone You Shouldn't Have] by The Buzzcocks

Road to Nowhere by Talking Heads

Rapture by Blondie 

I Can’t Help Myself by Orange Juice

Modern Love by David Bowie

Strobe Light by The B52s

At Home Hes A Tourist by Gang of Four

Fa Ce’ La by The Feelies

Guns of Brixton by The Clash

Fashion by David Bowie

Destination Unknown by Missing Persons

The Perfect Kiss by New Order

Girlfriend is Better by Talking Heads 

Lip Service by Elvis Costello

Promises Promises by Naked Eyes

Atomic by Blondie

Load comments