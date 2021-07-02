Muzak cover photo
Maddy Marlowe

Life During Wartime by Talking Heads 

Lipstick Vogue by Elvis Costello 

Too Shy by Kajagoogoo

Picture This by Blondie 

Psycho Killer by Talking Heads 

Here Comes Your Man by Pixies

One Thing Leads To Another by The Fixx

The Game by Echo and the Bunnymen

A Girl Like You by Edwyn Collins

True Faith by New Order

Just Like Heaven by The Cure 

Shot By Both Sides by Magazine

Dead Souls by Joy Division 

Deus by The Sugarcubes 

Channel Z by The B52’s 

Space Junk by DEVO 

Head Over Heels by The GoGo’s 

Don’t You Want Me by the Human League

Video Killed the Radio Star by The Buggles

Let's Dance by David Bowie

You Make Me Rock and Roll by Tom Tom Club 

Call Me by Blondie

Ballad of Peter Pumpkinhead by XTC

Alison by Elvis Costello 

Cities in Dust by Siouxsie and the Banshees

Roadrunner by Modern Lovers

