Killing Moon by Echo and Bunnymen
There is A Light That Never Goes Out by The Smiths
Tugboat by Galaxie 500
Once Over Twice by X
Hanging On The Telephone by Blondie
Looking For A Kiss by The New York Dolls
Typical Girls by The Slits
Lips Like Sugar by Echo and The Bunnymen
Your Silent Face by New Order
I Love a Man in a Uniform by Gang of Four
My Best Friend’s Girl by The Cars
And She Was by Talking Heads
Pretty Baby by Blondie
Talking in your Sleep by The Romantics
Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now by The Smiths
Mirror in the Bathroom by The English Beat
Walkin in LA by Missing Persons
Trash by The New York Dolls
Blister in the Sun by Violent Femmes
99 Luftballons by Nena
When the Light Goes Out by Naked Eyes
The Village by New Order
I Can't Get No Satisfaction by DEVO
Thats Really Super, Supergirl by XTC
Rip It Up by Orange Juice
Once in a Lifetime by Talking Heads
Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears