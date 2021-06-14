Muzak cover photo
Maddy Marlowe

Killing Moon by Echo and Bunnymen 

There is A Light That Never Goes Out by The Smiths

Tugboat by Galaxie 500

Once Over Twice by X

Hanging On The Telephone by Blondie

Looking For A Kiss by The New York Dolls

Typical Girls by The Slits

Lips Like Sugar by Echo and The Bunnymen

Your Silent Face by New Order

I Love a Man in a Uniform by Gang of Four

My Best Friend’s Girl by The Cars

And She Was by Talking Heads

Pretty Baby by Blondie 

Talking in your Sleep by The Romantics

Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now by The Smiths

Mirror in the Bathroom by The English Beat

Walkin in LA by Missing Persons

Trash by The New York Dolls

Blister in the Sun by Violent Femmes

99 Luftballons by Nena

When the Light Goes Out by Naked Eyes

The Village by New Order 

I Can't Get No Satisfaction by DEVO

Thats Really Super, Supergirl by XTC

Rip It Up by Orange Juice

Once in a Lifetime by Talking Heads

Everybody Wants to Rule the World by Tears for Fears 

