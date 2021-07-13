Bring on the Dancing Horses by Echo and the Bunnymen
Hit by The Sugarcubes
Big Shot by the English Beat
Do Nothing by The Specials
Helicopter by XTC
The Bottom Line by Big Audio Dynamite
You Make No Sense by ESG
Twist and Crawl by The English Beat
Ask by The Smiths
Lorelai by Tom Tom Club
Cherry-coloured Funk by Cocteau Twins
Leash Called Love by The Sugarcubes
Gigantic by The Pixies
She Bangs The Drums by the Stone Roses
Because You’re Frightened by Magazine
Running by The Fixx
Nothing Lasts Forever by Echo and the Bunnymen
Jimmy Jazz by The Clash
Hands Off She's Mine by The English Beat
Tide is High by Blondie
A Message To You, Rudy by The Specials
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This by Soul Rebel
Debaser by The Pixies
Female of the Species by Space
The Great Curve by Talking Heads
53 Miles From Venus by the B52’s
Veronica by Elvis Costello