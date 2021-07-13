Muzak cover photo
Maddy Marlowe

Bring on the Dancing Horses by Echo and the Bunnymen 

Hit by The Sugarcubes

Big Shot by the English Beat

Do Nothing by The Specials 

Helicopter by XTC

The Bottom Line by Big Audio Dynamite

You Make No Sense by ESG

Twist and Crawl by The English Beat

Ask by The Smiths 

Lorelai by Tom Tom Club

Cherry-coloured Funk by Cocteau Twins

Leash Called Love by The Sugarcubes

Gigantic by The Pixies

She Bangs The Drums by the Stone Roses 

Because You’re Frightened by Magazine 

Running by The Fixx

Nothing Lasts Forever by Echo and the Bunnymen 

Jimmy Jazz by The Clash 

Hands Off She's Mine by The English Beat

Tide is High by Blondie 

A Message To You, Rudy by The Specials 

Sweet Dreams Are Made of This by Soul Rebel 

Debaser by The Pixies

Female of the Species by Space 

The Great Curve by Talking Heads 

53 Miles From Venus by the B52’s 

Veronica by Elvis Costello

