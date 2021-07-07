Muzak cover photo
Maddy Marlowe

One Way Or Another by Blondie 

Babylon by The New York Dolls

Girls on Film by Duran Duran 

52 Girls by The B52’s 

Strangelove by Depeche Mode

Slowdive by Siouxsie and the Banshees

Secret Separation by the Fixx

Making Plans for Nigel by XTC

Uncertain Smile by The The 

Falling and Laughing by Orange Juice 

Shout to the Top by The Style Council

[Nothing But] Flowers by Talking Heads 

A Message to You, Rudy by The Specials 

Roam by The B52’s 

Our Lips Are Sealed by The GoGo’s 

Giant by The The

Killing Moon by Echo and the Bunnymen

Heart of Glass by Blondie

Book I Read by Talking Heads 

Uncontrollable Urge by DEVO

Earn Enough For Us by XTC

Genius of Love by Tom Tom Club 

Planet Earth by Duran Duran 

