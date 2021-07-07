One Way Or Another by Blondie
Babylon by The New York Dolls
Girls on Film by Duran Duran
52 Girls by The B52’s
Strangelove by Depeche Mode
Slowdive by Siouxsie and the Banshees
Secret Separation by the Fixx
Making Plans for Nigel by XTC
Uncertain Smile by The The
Falling and Laughing by Orange Juice
Shout to the Top by The Style Council
[Nothing But] Flowers by Talking Heads
A Message to You, Rudy by The Specials
Roam by The B52’s
Our Lips Are Sealed by The GoGo’s
Giant by The The
Killing Moon by Echo and the Bunnymen
Heart of Glass by Blondie
Book I Read by Talking Heads
Uncontrollable Urge by DEVO
Earn Enough For Us by XTC
Genius of Love by Tom Tom Club
Planet Earth by Duran Duran