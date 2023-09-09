Music 4 The Masses

Cool Blue / Eurythmics 

Trust Me / Mick Karn 

Cuvaj se / Denis & Denis 

Grey Matter / Oingo Boingo 

Andy / Les Rita Mitsouko 

Now This Is Fun / Depeche Mode 

Gummitwist / Der Plan 

Outsider / Car Crash Set 

Shrivel Up / Devo 

Charlie Cat / Robert Gorl

Visions of China / Japan 

West End Girls / Pet Shop Boys

Room Mate / Lizzy Mercier Descloux

Fame / David Bowie

I Wanted To Tell Her / Ministry 

Girlfriend Is Better / Talking Heads

Is There Something I Should Know? / Duran Duran 

Dance Away / Roxy Music

Music For Chameleons / Gary Numan 

I Predict / Sparks 

Reel By Reel / XTC 

Ping Pong / Act 

When The Lights Go Out / Naked Eyes

Talk Talk / Talk Talk

The Lion's Mouth / Kajagoogoo 

Tainted Love-Where Did Our Love Go? / Soft Cell

Load comments