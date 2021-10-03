New Tone graphic

Hey y’all! Thanks again for another amazing show! Be sure to tune in next week for the all covers show!

    1. When You Say It's Okay / Bruce Lee Band 2:11 
    2. Long Shot Kick De Bucket / The Pioneers 2:49 
    3. I'll Never Grow Old / The Maytals 2:07 
    4. I Didn't Mean to Break Your Heart / The Delegators 3:12 
    5. BAD OPERATION / BAD OPERATION 3:31 
    6. The Prince / Madness 2:31 
    7. Wash Wash / Prince Buster 3:26 
    8. It Doesn't Make It Alright / The Specials 3:26 
    9. Midnight Eyes / Catbite 2:21 
    10. Easy Life / The Bodysnatchers 3:12 
    11. My Boy Lollipop / Millie Small 2:01 
    12. All My Best Friends Are Metalheads / Less Than Jake 3:13 
    13. True Confession / The Silvertones 2:42 
    14. Shine / Half Past Two 3:32 
    15. Never Meant (American Football Cover) / Skatune Network 3:10 
    16. Special Brew / Bad Manners 3:36 
    17. Past Tense / Joystick! 4:53 
    18. Let's Do Rocksteady / Rhoda Dakar 2:48 
    19. Always Have, Always WIll / The Impossibles 4:21 
    20. Dance Wid Me / Hepcat 3:28 
    21. La Bamba (Famously Covered by Ritchie Valens) / The Checkered Cabs 2:23 
    22. Carry Go Bring Come / Justin Hinds & The Dominoes 2:45 
    23. Sax Skandal / Roland Alphonso 3:43 
    24. Blind Date / The RIffs 3:14 
    25. Reggae Fever / The Pioneers 2:51
    26.   Learning to Swim / The Skints 3:24
    27. King of Kings / Desmond Dekker ft. The Specials 3:00
    28. Come and Get Your Love (Redbone Cover) / Hooray for Our Side 3:39
    29. New Orleans Ska / The Georgetown Orbits 3:15
    30. Stitch in Time / Omnigone 1:20
    31. Little Man / BAD OPERATION 2:54
    32. Let's Stay Together (Al Green Cover) / Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra 5:43
