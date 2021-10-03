Hey y’all! Thanks again for another amazing show! Be sure to tune in next week for the all covers show!
- When You Say It's Okay / Bruce Lee Band 2:11
- Long Shot Kick De Bucket / The Pioneers 2:49
- I'll Never Grow Old / The Maytals 2:07
- I Didn't Mean to Break Your Heart / The Delegators 3:12
- BAD OPERATION / BAD OPERATION 3:31
- The Prince / Madness 2:31
- Wash Wash / Prince Buster 3:26
- It Doesn't Make It Alright / The Specials 3:26
- Midnight Eyes / Catbite 2:21
- Easy Life / The Bodysnatchers 3:12
- My Boy Lollipop / Millie Small 2:01
- All My Best Friends Are Metalheads / Less Than Jake 3:13
- True Confession / The Silvertones 2:42
- Shine / Half Past Two 3:32
- Never Meant (American Football Cover) / Skatune Network 3:10
- Special Brew / Bad Manners 3:36
- Past Tense / Joystick! 4:53
- Let's Do Rocksteady / Rhoda Dakar 2:48
- Always Have, Always WIll / The Impossibles 4:21
- Dance Wid Me / Hepcat 3:28
- La Bamba (Famously Covered by Ritchie Valens) / The Checkered Cabs 2:23
- Carry Go Bring Come / Justin Hinds & The Dominoes 2:45
- Sax Skandal / Roland Alphonso 3:43
- Blind Date / The RIffs 3:14
- Reggae Fever / The Pioneers 2:51
- Learning to Swim / The Skints 3:24
- King of Kings / Desmond Dekker ft. The Specials 3:00
- Come and Get Your Love (Redbone Cover) / Hooray for Our Side 3:39
- New Orleans Ska / The Georgetown Orbits 3:15
- Stitch in Time / Omnigone 1:20
- Little Man / BAD OPERATION 2:54
- Let's Stay Together (Al Green Cover) / Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra 5:43