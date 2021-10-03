Today

Showers in the morning with isolated thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.