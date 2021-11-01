New Tone graphic

Hello y'all! I hope you all enjoyed these spooky Skalloween tunes and have a great Skalloween!

Skalloween - The Skatalites

Monster Mash - Skatune Network ft. Brittany Luna of Catbite

Zombie Games - Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra

Trick or Trump - The Void Union

You're Dead / Vampire Ska - We Are The Union

Thriller - Easy Star All Stars

Walked Like a Ghost - The Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Frankenstein - Byron Lee & The Dragonaires

Frankenska - The Toasters

Spiderwebs - No Doubt

Monster Rock - Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra

Ghost Town - The Specials

Road Zombie - Skankin' Pickle

Monster Mash - Bad Manners

Ghostbusters - Attaboy Skip

Fashion Zombies! - The Aquabats!

Baby in Arms - BAD OPERATION

Mad Monster Mansion - The Holophonics

Bonetrousle - Skatune Network ft. Estaban Flores

Snakes - No Doubt

Dub Wicked - King Tubby

The Ghosts of Me and You - Less Than Jake

Luigi's Mansion - Skatune Network

Special Brew - Skankin' Pickle

Howlin Wolves' Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra

Mr. Brown - Bob Marley & The Wailers

Houdini - The One Night Band

Goodbye - Save Ferris

