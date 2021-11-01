Hello y'all! I hope you all enjoyed these spooky Skalloween tunes and have a great Skalloween!
Skalloween - The Skatalites
Monster Mash - Skatune Network ft. Brittany Luna of Catbite
Zombie Games - Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra
Trick or Trump - The Void Union
You're Dead / Vampire Ska - We Are The Union
Thriller - Easy Star All Stars
Walked Like a Ghost - The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
Frankenstein - Byron Lee & The Dragonaires
Frankenska - The Toasters
Spiderwebs - No Doubt
Monster Rock - Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra
Ghost Town - The Specials
Road Zombie - Skankin' Pickle
Monster Mash - Bad Manners
Ghostbusters - Attaboy Skip
Fashion Zombies! - The Aquabats!
Baby in Arms - BAD OPERATION
Mad Monster Mansion - The Holophonics
Bonetrousle - Skatune Network ft. Estaban Flores
Snakes - No Doubt
Dub Wicked - King Tubby
The Ghosts of Me and You - Less Than Jake
Luigi's Mansion - Skatune Network
Special Brew - Skankin' Pickle
Howlin Wolves' Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra
Mr. Brown - Bob Marley & The Wailers
Houdini - The One Night Band
Goodbye - Save Ferris