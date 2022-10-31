New Tone graphic

  1. Baby, You're A Haunted House / Skatune Network

  2. Baby in Arms / BAD OPERATION

  3. Skalloween / The Skatalites

  4. Zombie Games / Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra

  5. Spiderwebs / No Doubt

  6. Road Zombie / Skankin' Pickle

  7. Frankenstein / Byron Lee & The Dragonaires

  8. Ghostbusters / Attaboy Skip

  9. Monster Mash / Skatune Network, Brittany Luna

  10. Trick or Trump / The Void Union

  11. Frankenska / The Toasters

  12. You're Dead / Vampire Ska / We Are The Union

  13. Ghost Town (Extended Edition) / The Specials

  14. Vampire / Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra

  15. Mad Monster Mansion (Banjo Kazooie) / The Holophonics

  1. Houdini / The One Night Band

  2. Dub Wicked / King Tubby

  3. Mr. Brown / Bob Marley & The Wailers

  4. The Ghosts of Me and You / Less Than Jake

  5. Special Brew (Bad Manners Cover) / Skankin' Pickle

  6. Monster Mash / Bad Manners

  7. Bonetrousle / Skatune Network

  8. Snakes / No Doubt

  9. Thriller / Easy Star All Stars

  10. Fashion Zombies/ The Aquabats

  11. Howlin' Wolves / Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra

  12. Creepin / Catbite

  13. BAD OPERATION / BAD OPERATION

  14. Goodbye / Save Ferris 3:43

