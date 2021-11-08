Hey y'all! Thanks once again for tuning in and a special thank you to any listeners who've talked ska with me and gave suggestions! See y'all next week!
- Monday At Back to the Beach / Jeff Rosenstock 1:14
- Creepin / Catbite 2:55
- Trapped in a Box / No Doubt 3:22
- Treat Me Bad / The Maytals 2:44
- Unity / Desmond Dekker 2:35
- Lyin' Eyes / Half Past Two 3:21
- Underground / The Upsetters 2:56
- I Don't Even Know / The Freecoasters 3:24
- Make It Easy / We Are The Union 3:48
- All the Small Things (Blink 182 Cover) / Skatune Network 2:48
- The Best Things In Life Are Free / Melbourne Ska Orchestra 2:55
- Ska Ska Ska / The Skatalites 3:51
- Baby in Arms / BAD OPERATION 2:46
- No Sleep After Brooklyn / Joystick! 3:08
- 96 / Grey Matter 1:35
- Drowning Louder / The Holophonics 3:27
- You've Got a Friend In Me / Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra 2:24
- Do We Need A Sign? / Abraskadabra 3:01
- Feline Fury / Roland Alphonso 3:01
- Red Herring / Flying Raccoon Suit 3:12
- Skaville Uk / Bad Manners 2:36
- You Feel Like You're in Quicksand / Mike Park, Catbite 2:36
- Make a Change / Skankin' Pickle 2:09
- Paulina / The Hippos 3:09
- Look What Happened / Less Than Jake 3:34
- Delayed Green, NJ / Kmoy 3:16
- Megalovania / Skatune Network 3:32
- Everything I Want To Be / Save Ferris 3:50
- Girl I Have Got a Date / Alton Ellis and The Flames 2:34
- No Worries / Hepcat 3:40
- See You Again / Half Past Two 2:36
- Take Me Home, Country Roads / Toots & the Maytals 3:21