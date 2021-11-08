New Tone graphic

Hey y'all! Thanks once again for tuning in and a special thank you to any listeners who've talked ska with me and gave suggestions! See y'all next week!

  1. Monday At Back to the Beach / Jeff Rosenstock 1:14 
  2. Creepin / Catbite 2:55 
  3. Trapped in a Box / No Doubt 3:22 
  4. Treat Me Bad / The Maytals 2:44 
  5. Unity / Desmond Dekker 2:35 
  6. Lyin' Eyes / Half Past Two 3:21 
  7. Underground / The Upsetters 2:56 
  8. I Don't Even Know / The Freecoasters 3:24 
  9. Make It Easy / We Are The Union 3:48 
  10. All the Small Things (Blink 182 Cover) / Skatune Network 2:48 
  11. The Best Things In Life Are Free / Melbourne Ska Orchestra 2:55 
  12. Ska Ska Ska / The Skatalites 3:51 
  13. Baby in Arms / BAD OPERATION 2:46 
  14. No Sleep After Brooklyn / Joystick! 3:08 
  15. 96 / Grey Matter 1:35 
  16. Drowning Louder / The Holophonics 3:27 
  17. You've Got a Friend In Me / Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra 2:24 
  18. Do We Need A Sign? / Abraskadabra 3:01 
  19. Feline Fury / Roland Alphonso 3:01 
  20. Red Herring / Flying Raccoon Suit 3:12
  21. Skaville Uk / Bad Manners 2:36
  22. You Feel Like You're in Quicksand / Mike Park, Catbite 2:36
  23. Make a Change / Skankin' Pickle 2:09
  24. Paulina / The Hippos 3:09
  25. Look What Happened / Less Than Jake 3:34
  26. Delayed Green, NJ / Kmoy 3:16
  27. Megalovania / Skatune Network 3:32
  28. Everything I Want To Be / Save Ferris 3:50
  29. Girl I Have Got a Date / Alton Ellis and The Flames 2:34
  30. No Worries / Hepcat 3:40
  31. See You Again / Half Past Two 2:36
  32. Take Me Home, Country Roads / Toots & the Maytals 3:21 
