New Tone graphic
  1. Cold Truth / JER
  2. Fever and Chills / Fatter Than Albert
  3. Nothing Left to Say / Dance Hall Crashers
  4. Can't Give You Love / Catbite
  5. Soulful I / The Upsetters
  6. 54-46 Was My Number / Toots & the Maytals
  7. Forever Dub / All People
  8. I Didn't Mean to Break Your Heart / The Delegators
  9. Get On The Right Track / Phyllis Dillon, Hopeton Lewis
  10. Totally Together / Jackie Mittoo
  11. People Funny Boy / Lee 'Scratch' Perry
  12. Blank Space / Skatune Network, Suzie True
  13. I Need Hep Immediately / Eichlers
  14. Together Someday / Hepcat
  15. Skaville Uk / Bad Manners
  16. Come on Eileen/ Save Ferris
  17. We're All Dudes / Less Than Jake ft. Kel Mitchell
  18. On My Radio / The Selecter 3:06
  19. Greetings from Inner Space / Kill Lincoln
  20. Dancing Shoes / Bob Marley & The Wailers
  21. A Message To You Rudy / The Specials
  22. Dance Crasher / Alton Ellis
  23. Time Tough / Toots & the Maytals
  24. Trapped in a Box / No Doubt
  25. Ska Cubano (San Fernando) / Ska Cubano
  26. Dance Wid Me / Hepcat
  27. Roots Train / Junior Murvin
  28. As It Was / Skatune Network
  29. Your Way Your Time / We Are The Union
  30. I'm Running Through The World / The Toasters
  31. Fish Out of Water / BAD OPERATION
