- Cold Truth / JER
- Fever and Chills / Fatter Than Albert
- Nothing Left to Say / Dance Hall Crashers
- Can't Give You Love / Catbite
- Soulful I / The Upsetters
- 54-46 Was My Number / Toots & the Maytals
- Forever Dub / All People
- I Didn't Mean to Break Your Heart / The Delegators
- Get On The Right Track / Phyllis Dillon, Hopeton Lewis
- Totally Together / Jackie Mittoo
- People Funny Boy / Lee 'Scratch' Perry
- Blank Space / Skatune Network, Suzie True
- I Need Hep Immediately / Eichlers
- Together Someday / Hepcat
- Skaville Uk / Bad Manners
- Come on Eileen/ Save Ferris
- We're All Dudes / Less Than Jake ft. Kel Mitchell
- On My Radio / The Selecter 3:06
- Greetings from Inner Space / Kill Lincoln
- Dancing Shoes / Bob Marley & The Wailers
- A Message To You Rudy / The Specials
- Dance Crasher / Alton Ellis
- Time Tough / Toots & the Maytals
- Trapped in a Box / No Doubt
- Ska Cubano (San Fernando) / Ska Cubano
- Dance Wid Me / Hepcat
- Roots Train / Junior Murvin
- As It Was / Skatune Network
- Your Way Your Time / We Are The Union
- I'm Running Through The World / The Toasters
- Fish Out of Water / BAD OPERATION
