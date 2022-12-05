Santa Claus Is Coming To Town / Skatune Network
Yr Always Alone (On Christmas) / We Are The Union
Oi to the World / No Doubt
Frappe Snowland/Sherbert Land / Tape Girl
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer / Ska Santas
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year / Lee Scratch Perry
War Is Over / The Toasters
Up On the Housetop / Fayetteville Ska Alliance
Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) / Predator Dub Assassins
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus / Johnny Clarke
Silent Night / Predator Dub Assassins
12 Days Of Christmas / Goldfinger
You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch / The Suicide Machines
Everyday Christmas / MU330
Feliz Navidad / Voodoo Glow Skulls
This Christmas / Skatune Network
I'm Working Retail For Christmas / We Are The Union
Shoveling (Myself Out Of The Snow) / Tape Girl
Let it snow / Ska-J
White Christmas / Bob Marley & The Wailers
Sugar Plum Fairy / The Holophonics
Carol of the Bells / Fayetteville Ska Alliance
Santa Baby / Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
White Christmas / Goldfinger
This Year More Than Ever / MU330
Sleigh Ride / The Toasters
Snow Miser / Skatune Network
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town / Goldfinger
Deck the Halls / Fayette Ska Alliance
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas / The Holophonics
Happy Christmas / Toots & The Maytals