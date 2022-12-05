New Tone graphic

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town / Skatune Network

Yr Always Alone (On Christmas) / We Are The Union

Oi to the World / No Doubt

Frappe Snowland/Sherbert Land / Tape Girl

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer / Ska Santas

Merry Christmas, Happy New Year / Lee Scratch Perry

War Is Over / The Toasters

Up On the Housetop / Fayetteville Ska Alliance

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) / Predator Dub Assassins

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus / Johnny Clarke

Silent Night / Predator Dub Assassins

12 Days Of Christmas / Goldfinger

You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch / The Suicide Machines

Everyday Christmas / MU330

Feliz Navidad / Voodoo Glow Skulls

This Christmas / Skatune Network

I'm Working Retail For Christmas / We Are The Union

Shoveling (Myself Out Of The Snow) / Tape Girl

Let it snow / Ska-J

White Christmas / Bob Marley & The Wailers

Sugar Plum Fairy / The Holophonics

Carol of the Bells / Fayetteville Ska Alliance

Santa Baby / Me First and the Gimme Gimmes

White Christmas / Goldfinger

This Year More Than Ever / MU330

Sleigh Ride / The Toasters

Snow Miser / Skatune Network

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town / Goldfinger

Deck the Halls / Fayette Ska Alliance

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas / The Holophonics

Happy Christmas / Toots & The Maytals

