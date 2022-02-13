New Tone graphic
  1. Girl I Have Got a Date / Alton Ellis and The Flames
  2. Can't Give You Love / Catbite
  3. Cry for Another / Claude Fontaine
  4. He Wants Me Back / Dance Hall Crashers
  5. Ex-Darling / Chris Murray
  6. 2 OF US / Eichlers, We Are The Union
  7. La La Means I Love You / Alton Ellis
  8. Cloud 9 (Beach Bunny Cover) / Skatune Network
  9. Can't Get Used To Losing You / The English Beat
  10. In The Mood for Ska / The Skatalites
  11. Make It Easy / We Are The Union 3:48
  12. Not Ur Baby / Catbite
  13. Nothing Left to Say / Dance Hall Crashers
  14. See You Again / Half Past Two 2:36
  15. It Must Be True Love / The Maytals
  16. Silly Games / Janet Kay
  17. Dance Wid Me / Hepcat
  18. Still Down for Tomorrow / The Bruce Lee Band
  19. Let's Stay Together (Al Green Cover) / Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra
  20. All My Loving / Prince Buster
  21. Bye Bye Baby / The Toasters
  22. Excuse Me Miss / Catbite
  23. Special Brew (Bad Manners Cover) / Skankin' Pickle
  24. High Tide or Low Tide / Bob Marley & The Wailers
  25. I Wish You Love / The Skatalites 
  26. Lovin’ Man / Hepcat
  27. You’re Wondering Now / Amy Winehouse
