New Tone graphic
  1. Trapped in a Box / No Doubt
  2. I'll Never Grow Old / The Maytals
  3. Fireflies / Skatune Network
  4. Shoveling (Myself Out Of The Snow) / Tape Girl
  5. He Wants Me Back / Dance Hall Crashers
  6. When the Night Feels My Song / Bedouin Soundclash
  7. Your Way Your Time / We Are The Union
  8. People Get Ready (Let's Do Rocksteady) / Dandy Livingstone
  9. Everything I Want To Be / Save Ferris
  10. On & On & On / Catch22
  11. Special Brew / Skankin' Pickle
  12. You Can Get It If You Really Want / Desmond Dekker
  13. Jamaica Ska / Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra
  14. Long Shot Kick De Bucket / The Pioneers
  15. Wash Wash / Prince Buster
  16. Feline Fury / Roland Alphonso
  17. Flowers For Albert / The Skatalites
  18. Why Can't We Be Friends / Smash Mouth
  19. It Doesn't Make It Alright / The Specials
  20. Proximity / Half Past Two
  21. Bye Bye Baby / The Toasters
  22. Take Me Home, Country Roads / Toots & the Maytals
  23. Cloud 9 / Skatune Network
  24. Precure Dreams / Kmoy
  25. You / Mustard Plug 
  26. Hurricane Waves / Bomb the Music Industry!
  27. Never Meant / Skatune Network
Load comments