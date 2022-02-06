- Trapped in a Box / No Doubt
- I'll Never Grow Old / The Maytals
- Fireflies / Skatune Network
- Shoveling (Myself Out Of The Snow) / Tape Girl
- He Wants Me Back / Dance Hall Crashers
- When the Night Feels My Song / Bedouin Soundclash
- Your Way Your Time / We Are The Union
- People Get Ready (Let's Do Rocksteady) / Dandy Livingstone
- Everything I Want To Be / Save Ferris
- On & On & On / Catch22
- Special Brew / Skankin' Pickle
- You Can Get It If You Really Want / Desmond Dekker
- Jamaica Ska / Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra
- Long Shot Kick De Bucket / The Pioneers
- Wash Wash / Prince Buster
- Feline Fury / Roland Alphonso
- Flowers For Albert / The Skatalites
- Why Can't We Be Friends / Smash Mouth
- It Doesn't Make It Alright / The Specials
- Proximity / Half Past Two
- Bye Bye Baby / The Toasters
- Take Me Home, Country Roads / Toots & the Maytals
- Cloud 9 / Skatune Network
- Precure Dreams / Kmoy
- You / Mustard Plug
- Hurricane Waves / Bomb the Music Industry!
- Never Meant / Skatune Network
