New Tone graphic
  1. You Can Get It if You Really Want / JER
  2. Bidi Bidi Bom Bom / Catbite
  3. I Need Hep Immediately / Eichlers
  4. Caravan / Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra
  5. I'm Coming Home / Eddie Perkins
  6. Leave It In The Ska / Jeff Rosenstock
  7. (Renai Circulation) 恋愛サーキュレーション / Skatsune Miku
  8. Pasadena / We Are The Union
  9. Make Me Yours / Phyllis Dillon
  10. Fever and Chills / Fatter Than Albert
  11. Red Herring / Flying Raccoon Suit
  12. As It Was / Skatune Network
  13. So Nice for Me and You / Bruce Lee Band
  14. Bagel Rooks / BAD OPERATION
  15. Ska Cubano (San Fernando) / Ska Cubano
  16. Come on Eileen / Save Ferris
  17. No Sleep After Brooklyn / Joystick!
  18. Greetings from Inner Space / Kill Lincoln
  19. Our Day Will Come / The Skacore Cartel
  20. You Feel Like You're in Quicksand / Mike Park, Catbite
  21. Take Me Home, Country Roads / Toots & the Maytals
  22. Instru Mental / Girls Go Ska
  23. I'm a Fool / The Skints
  24. My Boy (Twin Fantasy) / Tape Girl, Peach Rings
  25. Spiral / Catbite 
  26. Your Way, Your Time / Half Past Two
  27. Ms. California / Skatune Network
  28. Don’t Stay Away / Phyllis Dillion
  29. Let’s Get Back / No Doubt
  30. Unyielding Conditioning / Fishbone
  31. To The Door / Amoy
  32. Go Feet Go / Bruce Lee Band
  33. You’re Wondering Now / Amy Winehouse
