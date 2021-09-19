New Tone graphic
Thank you everyone for tuning into the premiere of NEW TONE! Here is everything that I played this week and I hope to see you all again for the next show!
  1. Perilous - BAD OPERATION
  2. Time Tough - Toots & the Maytals
  3. Special Brew - Skankin’ Pickle
  4. Not Ur Baby - Catbite
  5. Greetings from Inner Space - Kill Lincoln
  6. Ordinary Life - We Are The Union
  7. …And You’re Doing Nothing - Tape Girl
  8. Short Change - The Best of the Worst
  9. Nothing Left to Say - Dance Hall Crashers
  10. Spiderwebs - No Doubt
  11. I Wish You Love - The Skatalites
  12. Here In Your Bedroom - Goldfinger
  13. Felicidad - Girls Go Ska
  14. A Message To You Rudy - The Specials
  15. Hammerhead - Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra
  16. Bye Bye Baby - The Toastesr
  17. Leave It In The Ska - Jeff Rosenstock
  18. History Of A Boring Town - Less Than Jake
  19. Skankin’ to the Beat - Fishbone
  20. 1999 - Skatune Network ft. We Are The Union and Eichlers
  21. Come on Eileen - Save Ferris
  22. Hurricane Waves - Bomb the Music Industry!
  23. Too Much Pressure - The Selecter
  24. Have The Time - The Slackers
  25. Proximity - Half Past Two
  26. It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) - The Suicide Machines
  27. The Impression That I Get - The Mighty Mighty Bosstones
  28. Ska Cubano (San Fernando) - Ska Cubano
  29. You - Mustard Plug
  30. You Can Get It If You Really Want - Desmond Dekker
  31. You’re Wondering Now - Amy Winehouse
 
 
 
 
 
