  1. Everything I Want To Be / Save Ferris

  2. Don't Want to Be Hurt (With The Fugitives) / Stranger Cole, Patsy Todd

  3. The Tide Is High / The Paragons

  4. No Thoughts Head Empty / Tape Girl

  5. Nothing Left to Say / Dance Hall Crashers

  6. Time Tough / Toots & the Maytals

  7. Never Meant / Skatune Network

  8. Hammerhead / Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra

  9. A Live Injection / The Upsetters

  10. When You Say It's Okay / Bruce Lee Band

  11. The Prince / Madness

  12. I Can Wait / Hepcat

  13. Dancing Shoes / Bob Marley & The Wailers

  14. Not Ur Baby / Catbite

  15. Your Way Your Time / We Are The Union

  16. King of Kings / Desmond Dekker ft. The Specials

  17. Midnight Train to Georgia / Teddy Brown

  18. Perilous / BAD OPERATION

  19. I Didn't Mean to Break Your Heart / The Delegators

  20. Dub Wicked / King Tubby

  21. Monday At Back to the Beach / Jeff Rosenstock

  22. A Change is Gonna Come / Prince Buster

  23. Some Nights / Half Past Two

  24. Miss Jamaica / Jimmy Cliff

  25. Long Time Now / The Ethiopians 

  26. The Tears of a Clown / The Beat

  27. Forever Dub / All People

  28. 54-46 Was My Number / Toots & the Maytals

  29. Cloud 9 (Beach Bunny Cover) / Skatune Network

  30. Together Someday / Hepcat

  31. 2 OF US / Eichlers, We Are The Union 

  32. Bagel Rooks / BAD OPERATION

  33. Already Gone / Catbite

  34. I've Got Dreams to Remember / Toots Hibbert 

