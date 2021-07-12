Go to the Mardi Gras by Preservation Hall Jazz Band

I Scream, You Scream by Mahogany Brass Band

When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles with You) [1983 Satchmo Version] by Louis Armstrong

Doctor Jazz by Jelly Roll Morton

Drop Me Off in New Orleans by Kermit Ruffins

Mama Roux by Dr. John

At the Jazzband Ball by Alvin Alcorn

The Second Line by Paul Barbarin's Onward Brass Band

Washington and Lee Sing by Kid Ory & His New Orleans Jazz Band 

(I Feel Like) Busting Loose by Rebirth Brass Band

Sweet Dreams Are Made of This by The Soul Rebels

New Orleans Blues by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Big Chief by Professor Longhair & Earl King 

Swing That Music by Louis Armstrong and His Orchestra

Mardi Gras Mambo by The Meters

Magnolia Triangle by Ellis Marsalis

Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans by Dave 'Fat Man' Williams

8 Kickin' It Live by Hot 8 Brass Band

Brother John by The Wild Tchoupitoulas

Meet De Boys on the Battlefront by The Wild Tchoupitoulas

Congo Square (Live) by The Neville Brothers

