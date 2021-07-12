Algiers Strut by Monty Sunshine
Ain't Misbehavin' (Remastered) by Fats Waller
Joe Avery's Blues by Algiers Brass Band
Unlock Your Mind by The Soul Rebels
Night Train by Mahogany Brass Band
It's Later Than You Think by Kermit Ruffins & Rebirth Brass Band
Unclean Waters by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Jambalaya (On the Bayou) by Professor Longhair
Mr. Big Stuff by Hustlers Brass Band
Buck It Like a Horse by Lil Rascals Brass Band
Give Me the Night by Hot 8 Brass Band
Can You Do Without by The Meters
L.O.V.E. U. by The Soul Rebels
I Got a Woman by Kermit Ruffins & Rebirth Brass Band
Wind It Up by Stooges Brass Band
Who Dat Called Da Police by New Birth Brass Band
Tuba Fats by The Tremè Brass Band
Alright Alright by New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Doo Wa Ditty (Blow That Thing) by Brass Monkey Brass Band