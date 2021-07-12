Georgia Swing by Jelly Roll Morton & His Red Hot Peppers

West End Blues by Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five

Canal Street Blues by The Dukes of Dixieland 

Junco Partner by Professor Longhair

Savoy Blues by Alvin Alcorn

Somebody Stole My Gal by Kid Ory & His New Orleans Jazz Band

I'm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself a Letter (Remastered) by Fats Waller and His Rhythm

We Will Understand It Better Bye and Bye by Mahogany Brass Band 

Someday You'll Be Sorry by Monty Sunshine

Word On the Street by Youngblood Brass Band

War by Hypnotic Brass Band 

Black Orchid by The Souljazz Orchestra

You Are My Sunshine by The Tremè Brass Band

Wolfing Blues by High Steppers Brass Band 

Make Way for the Rebirth by Kermit Ruffins & Rebirth Brass Band

Old School by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

That Girl by Hot 8 Brass Band

Living for the City by The Soul Rebels

Just the Two of Us by Rebirth Brass Band 

Snow Ball by Hustlers Brass Band 

Keep the Dream Alive by Lil Rascals Brass Band 

