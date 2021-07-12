Magnolia's Wedding Day by Monty Sunshine
Bourbon Street Parade by Algiers Brass Band
My Josephine by Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Ramblin' Wreck from Georgia Tech by The Kings of Dixieland
It Had To Be You by Edmond Hall
The Saints March by The Dukes of Dixieland
You Go To My Head by Louis Armstrong & Oscar Peterson
Down By the Old Mill Stream by Alvin Alcorn
Dee Wee by Ellis Marsalis
Someday, Sweetheart by Jelly Roll Morton
Liar by The Meters
Hey Mama (Wild Tchoupitoulas) by The Wild Tchoupitoulas
Here to Stay by Kermit Ruffins & Rebirth Brass Band
Duff by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Baby Be Mine by Hot 8 Brass Band
New Orleans Music by Rebirth Brass Band
Doing' My Job by Stooges Brass Band
Here We Go by New Birth Brass Band
Santa Cruz' by The Soul Rebels
504 by The Soul Rebels
How You Gonna Tell Me by Lil Rascals Brass Band