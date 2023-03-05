Happy early Fundraiser week! In preparations for the next week, Silversun and Beans queued up our favorite songs as well the songs we have been enjoying lately.
We hope you enjoy it as well!!
◁◁ ▐ ▌ ▷▷
Sergio Mendes - Mais Que Nada
La Lá - Bebés
Y La Bamba - De Lejos
Ebo Taylor - Oba Baasa
Piero Piccioni - Charms
Domenique Dumont - Faux Savage
Kikagaku Moyo - Smoke and Mirrors
Shadow Community - Restless Song
I Marc 4 - André
Fela Kuti - Water No Get Enemy
Antena - Be Pop 12" mix
Sessa - Vento a Favor
Sessa - Gostar do Mundo
Oscar Rocchi - Tattile
L'Éclair - Taishi-Koto, Pt. 1
Dream Dolphin - Take No Michi
Emile Mosseri - Infinite Love
Françoise Hardy - Le premier bonheur du jour
Camélia Jordana - Comment lui dire
Sigur Rós - Sé lest
Alan Stivell - Ys