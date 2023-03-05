pangea graphic

Happy early Fundraiser week! In preparations for the next week, Silversun and Beans queued up our favorite songs as well the songs we have been enjoying lately.

We hope you enjoy it as well!!

◁◁ ▐ ▌ ▷▷

Sergio Mendes - Mais Que Nada 

La Lá - Bebés

Y La Bamba - De Lejos 

Ebo Taylor - Oba Baasa

Piero Piccioni - Charms 

Domenique Dumont - Faux Savage

Kikagaku Moyo - Smoke and Mirrors

Shadow Community - Restless Song 

I Marc 4 - André

Fela Kuti - Water No Get Enemy 

Antena - Be Pop 12" mix

Sessa - Vento a Favor 

Sessa - Gostar do Mundo 

Oscar Rocchi - Tattile 

L'Éclair - Taishi-Koto, Pt. 1

Dream Dolphin - Take No Michi 

Emile Mosseri - Infinite Love 

Françoise Hardy - Le premier bonheur du jour 

Camélia Jordana - Comment lui dire

Sigur Rós - Sé lest 

Alan Stivell - Ys

 

xoxo,

 beans

&

SILVERSUN

Load comments