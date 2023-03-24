pangea graphic

HAPPY FUNDRAISER WEEK!!!

Here are some Pangea classics and favorites!

 

◁◁ ▐ ▌ ▷▷

 

CAN - Future Days 

CAN - Moonshake

William Onyeabor - Ride on Baby 

Jennifer Lara - I Am in Love 

Hailu Mergia, The Walias - Tezeta

Antena - Seaside Weekend

Gabor Szabo - The Lady in the Moon 

Arthur Verocai - Caboclo 

Riz Ortolani - Il Ricordo di Serena 

Sessa - Vento a Favor 

Stan Getz, Luiz Bonfa, Maria Toldo - Saudade Vem Correndo 

Quarteto Em Cy - Tudo Que Voce Podia Ser 

Caetano Veloso - The Empty Boat 

Luiz Bonfa - Enchanted Mirror 

Mid-Air Thief - These Chains 

Ichiko Aoba - Porcelain 

Winter - Lua (feat. Nailah Hunter)

Susumu Yokota - Song of The Sleeping Forest 

Mid-Air Thief - Seismic 

Antena - Camino Del Sol 

Piero Piccioni - Charms 

Metá Metá - Obatalá

 

xoxo,

 beans

&

SILVERSUN

 

 
 

 

Load comments