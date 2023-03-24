HAPPY FUNDRAISER WEEK!!!
Here are some Pangea classics and favorites!
CAN - Future Days
CAN - Moonshake
William Onyeabor - Ride on Baby
Jennifer Lara - I Am in Love
Hailu Mergia, The Walias - Tezeta
Antena - Seaside Weekend
Gabor Szabo - The Lady in the Moon
Arthur Verocai - Caboclo
Riz Ortolani - Il Ricordo di Serena
Sessa - Vento a Favor
Stan Getz, Luiz Bonfa, Maria Toldo - Saudade Vem Correndo
Quarteto Em Cy - Tudo Que Voce Podia Ser
Caetano Veloso - The Empty Boat
Luiz Bonfa - Enchanted Mirror
Mid-Air Thief - These Chains
Ichiko Aoba - Porcelain
Winter - Lua (feat. Nailah Hunter)
Susumu Yokota - Song of The Sleeping Forest
Mid-Air Thief - Seismic
Antena - Camino Del Sol
Piero Piccioni - Charms
Metá Metá - Obatalá
xoxo,
beans
&
SILVERSUN