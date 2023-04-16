pangea graphic slay

Today on PANGEA we gathered our favorite songs featuring the flute and kora! With the flute focus going on during the first hour, we heard a variety of genres and tempos with awesome flute trills and melodies. During the second hour, we focused on one of Bean’s favorite instruments - the kora, which is an AMAZING 21-stringed instrument that originated in modern-day Mali and Senegal.

*in bold are our personal favorites for the set*

 

HOUR 1: FLUTE FOCUS 

 

Elis Regina - Triste

Arawak - Accadde a Harlem

Arthur Verocai

João Gilberto - 'S Wonderful

Hermeto Pascoal - Vou Esperar

Piero Umilani - Lady Magnolia

I Marc 4 - André

Ernest Ranglin - In the Rain

Ludivine Issambourg - I Had a Dream

Hermeto Pascoal - Forró pela Manhã

Mulatu Astatke - Mulatu 

Akalé Wubé - Ayalqem Tèdèngo

Pierre Cavalli - Tempo In Tempo

Rainer Scheurenbrand - Nana

 

HOUR 2: KORA FOCUS 

 

Toumani Diabaté, Ballake Sissoko - Bi Lambam 

Toumani Diabaté, Ballake Sissoko - Kora Bali 

Ali Farka Touré, Toumani Diabaté - Gomni 

Ali Farka Touré, Toumani Diabaté - Warbé

Ali Farka Touré, Toumani Diabaté - Soumbou Ya Ya 

Ravi - Mother Africa 

Ravi - Spirit World

Kaouding Cissoko - Kana Kassi

Seckou Keita - Mikhi Nathan Mu-Toma

Celestine Ukwu & His Philosophers National - Okwukwe Na Nchekwube

 

xoxo,

                        BEANS

                                  & SILVERSUN

 

 

