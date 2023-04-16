Today on PANGEA we gathered our favorite songs featuring the flute and kora! With the flute focus going on during the first hour, we heard a variety of genres and tempos with awesome flute trills and melodies. During the second hour, we focused on one of Bean’s favorite instruments - the kora, which is an AMAZING 21-stringed instrument that originated in modern-day Mali and Senegal.
*in bold are our personal favorites for the set*
HOUR 1: FLUTE FOCUS
Elis Regina - Triste
Arawak - Accadde a Harlem
Arthur Verocai
João Gilberto - 'S Wonderful
Hermeto Pascoal - Vou Esperar
Piero Umilani - Lady Magnolia
I Marc 4 - André
Ernest Ranglin - In the Rain
Ludivine Issambourg - I Had a Dream
Hermeto Pascoal - Forró pela Manhã
Mulatu Astatke - Mulatu
Akalé Wubé - Ayalqem Tèdèngo
Pierre Cavalli - Tempo In Tempo
Rainer Scheurenbrand - Nana
HOUR 2: KORA FOCUS
Toumani Diabaté, Ballake Sissoko - Bi Lambam
Toumani Diabaté, Ballake Sissoko - Kora Bali
Ali Farka Touré, Toumani Diabaté - Gomni
Ali Farka Touré, Toumani Diabaté - Warbé
Ali Farka Touré, Toumani Diabaté - Soumbou Ya Ya
Ravi - Mother Africa
Ravi - Spirit World
Kaouding Cissoko - Kana Kassi
Seckou Keita - Mikhi Nathan Mu-Toma
Celestine Ukwu & His Philosophers National - Okwukwe Na Nchekwube
xoxo,
BEANS
& SILVERSUN