Today on PANGEA, your hosts cherry picked some special songs for today’s interesting theme:
MUSIC TO TEST HEADPHONES TO!!!!!
★ ♫˚🎧˚♫★
Encouraged to listen with headphones, our listeners were enchanted with bubbles, whispers, pages flipping in a book, bird noises, ethereal vocals, instrumentals….and ping pong balls?!! Where do we even find these songs??!?
Good thing you had us, Silversun and Beans, to put your headphones to the test, teleport you to different settings through audio, and help you musically appreciate all the aspects of a song.
We featured some of our favorites and some new artists to PANGEA, including:
Azymuth, Björk, Yosi Horikawa, Halo Maud, and more
◁◁ ▐ ▌ ▷▷
Yosi Horikawa - Letter
Yosi Horikawa -Bubbles
Rei Harakami - come here go there
Domenique Dumont - Running Down the Hill
Dream Dolphin - Take No Michi
Cornelius - Drop
Azymuth - Morning
Basil Kirchin - Sketch Two
Cornelius - Brazil
Harmonia - Watussi
Stein Urheim - Sound
Nav Katze - Nobody Home (Ultramarine mix)
Kruder & Dormeister - High Noon
Boards of Canada - Aquarius
Kings of Convenience - The Weight Of My Words (Four Tet Remix)
Björk - I Miss You
Halo Maud - Tu Sais Comme Je Suis
Y La Bamba - Dibujos De Mi Alma
Sessa - Sereia Sentimental
João Gilberto - Tin Tin Por Tin Tin
Chabuca Granda - Un Barco Ciego
Sister Nancy - Bam Bam
L'Éclair - Homo Sapiens
xoxo,
BEANS
& SILVERSUN