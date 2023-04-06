pangea graphic

Today on PANGEA, your hosts cherry picked some special songs for today’s interesting theme: 

MUSIC TO TEST HEADPHONES TO!!!!!

★ ♫˚🎧˚♫★ 

Encouraged to listen with headphones, our listeners were enchanted with bubbles, whispers, pages flipping in a book, bird noises, ethereal vocals, instrumentals….and ping pong balls?!! Where do we even find these songs??!?

Good thing you had us, Silversun and Beans, to put your headphones to the test, teleport you to different settings through audio, and help you musically appreciate all the aspects of a song.

We featured some of our favorites and some new artists to PANGEA, including:

Azymuth, Björk, Yosi Horikawa, Halo Maud, and more

 

Yosi Horikawa - Letter

Yosi Horikawa -Bubbles

Rei Harakami - come here go there

Domenique Dumont - Running Down the Hill

Dream Dolphin - Take No Michi 

Cornelius - Drop

Azymuth - Morning

Basil Kirchin - Sketch Two

Cornelius - Brazil

Harmonia - Watussi

Stein Urheim - Sound

Nav Katze - Nobody Home (Ultramarine mix) 

Kruder & Dormeister - High Noon 

Boards of Canada - Aquarius 

Kings of Convenience - The Weight Of My Words (Four Tet Remix)

Björk - I Miss You

Halo Maud - Tu Sais Comme Je Suis

Y La Bamba - Dibujos De Mi Alma

Sessa - Sereia Sentimental 

João Gilberto - Tin Tin Por Tin Tin 

Chabuca Granda - Un Barco Ciego 

Sister Nancy - Bam Bam

L'Éclair - Homo Sapiens

 

xoxo,

                        BEANS

                                  & SILVERSUN

 

