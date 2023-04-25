Today on Pangea, our listeners travelled through a diverse variety of artists, genres, instruments, and decades. The tunes for today featured many artists that Pangea knows and loves, such as Arthur Verocai, Kikagaku Moyo, and Björk. Along with some artists new to Pangea, such as Pescado Rabioso and Sons and Daughters of Lite.
Kikagaku Moyo - Orange Peel
Juana Fe - Un Barco Ciego (Parrilladas Vargas)
La Lá - Bebés
Quarteto Em Cy - Tudo Que Você Podia Ser
Gene Harris - Losalamitoslatinfunklovesong
Astrud Gilberto - Água de Beber
Sons and Daughters of Lite - Let the Sun Shine In
Manu Dibango - Coconut
William Onyeabor - Ride on Baby
Hailu Mergia - Tezeta
Pescado Rabioso - Cementerio Club
Pescado Rabioso - Despiértate Nena
Arthur Verocai - Dedicada a ela
Stein Urheim - Brave New World Revisited Again
Kings of Convenience - The Weight Of My Words (Four Tet Remix)
Stein Urheim - Bandlaus
Shadow Community - Restless Song
СОЮЗ - I Knew It
CUBISMO GRAFICO - I'm Still Sleeping
Björk - Generous Palmstroke (Live)
Cortex - Troupeau Bleu
Mariah - Shinzo No Tobira
xoxo,
BEANS
& SILVERSUN