pangea graphic slay

Today on Pangea, our listeners travelled through a diverse variety of artists, genres, instruments, and decades. The tunes for today featured many artists that Pangea knows and loves, such as Arthur Verocai, Kikagaku Moyo, and Björk. Along with some artists new to Pangea, such as Pescado Rabioso and Sons and Daughters of Lite. 

◁◁ ▐ ▌ ▷▷

 

 

Kikagaku Moyo - Orange Peel 

Juana Fe - Un Barco Ciego (Parrilladas Vargas) 

La Lá - Bebés

Quarteto Em Cy - Tudo Que Você Podia Ser

Gene Harris - Losalamitoslatinfunklovesong

Astrud Gilberto - Água de Beber

Sons and Daughters of Lite - Let the Sun Shine In

Manu Dibango - Coconut

William Onyeabor - Ride on Baby 

Hailu Mergia - Tezeta 

Pescado Rabioso - Cementerio Club

Pescado Rabioso - Despiértate Nena

Arthur Verocai - Dedicada a ela

Stein Urheim - Brave New World Revisited Again 

Kings of Convenience - The Weight Of My Words (Four Tet Remix) 

Stein Urheim - Bandlaus

Shadow Community - Restless Song

СОЮЗ - I Knew It 

CUBISMO GRAFICO - I'm Still Sleeping

Björk - Generous Palmstroke (Live) 

Cortex - Troupeau Bleu

Mariah - Shinzo No Tobira

 

xoxo,

                        BEANS

                                  & SILVERSUN

 

 

Load comments