Pangea is BACK!!!!

I'm you new host, Blossom and I am so excited to be taking over this very special show. 

There is no theme today, just bangers. :-)

Here is a collection of some of my favorite sounds around the world. 

*in bold are my very, very favorites *

 

Swing Slow - Western Bolero

Riz Ortolani - Il Ricordo Di Serena

Gabor Szabó - The Lady in the Moon

Arthur Verocai - Caboclo

Elis Regina - Triste

Milton Nascimento - Clube Da Esquina N° 2

Kikagaku Moyo - Can You Imagine Nothing?

Francis Bebey - Forest Nativity 

Fela Kuti - Expensive Sh......

Mariah - Shinzo No Tobira 

Antena - Seaside Weekend

Caetano Veloso - The Empty Boat 

Amanaz - Khala My Friend

Rainer Scheurenbrand - Nana

Mid-Air Thief - These Chains

Mariah - Shisen

Mid-Air Thief - Seismic 

Antena - Camino Del Sol (Todd Terje Remix)

Laetitia Sadier - Un Soir, Un Chien

Nujabes - Sea Of Cloud

CAN - Don't Say No

 

xoxo, Blossom 

 

 

