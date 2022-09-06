Pangea is BACK!!!!
I'm you new host, Blossom and I am so excited to be taking over this very special show.
There is no theme today, just bangers. :-)
Here is a collection of some of my favorite sounds around the world.
*in bold are my very, very favorites *
Swing Slow - Western Bolero
Riz Ortolani - Il Ricordo Di Serena
Gabor Szabó - The Lady in the Moon
Arthur Verocai - Caboclo
Elis Regina - Triste
Milton Nascimento - Clube Da Esquina N° 2
Kikagaku Moyo - Can You Imagine Nothing?
Francis Bebey - Forest Nativity
Fela Kuti - Expensive Sh......
Mariah - Shinzo No Tobira
Antena - Seaside Weekend
Caetano Veloso - The Empty Boat
Amanaz - Khala My Friend
Rainer Scheurenbrand - Nana
Mid-Air Thief - These Chains
Mariah - Shisen
Mid-Air Thief - Seismic
Antena - Camino Del Sol (Todd Terje Remix)
Laetitia Sadier - Un Soir, Un Chien
Nujabes - Sea Of Cloud
CAN - Don't Say No
xoxo, Blossom