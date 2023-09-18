This week, Silversun and I had a conversation about elevator music and all the hate it gets. As elevator music enthusiasts, we decided to build this show off of our favorite elevator tunes.
Here is the set list of our *Elevated* Elevator Music
Gabor Szabo - Stormy
Hailu Mergia - Tezeta
Girma Hadugu•Mulatu Astatke - Ené Alantchi Alnorem (I Can't Live WIthout You)
Walter Wanderley - Beach Samba
Walter Wanderley - The Great Love
Luiz Bonfa - Menina Flor
Luiz Bonfa -Sofisticada
João Donato - Manha de Carnaval
Ahmed Malek - Bossa
Cal Tjader - Aquarius
Walter Wanderley Trio - Amanha
Stan Getz•João Gilberto - Só Danço Samba
Stan Getz•Luiz Bonfa - Sambalero
Cortex - Poxa
Stan Getz•Luiz Bonfa Saudade Vem Correndo
Piero Umiliani - Nostalgia (Rhythm Version)
Milt Buckner - Pour Toutes Mes Soeurs (Take 2)
Hugo Montenegro - Again
Riz Ortolani - Il Ricordo di Serena
Piero Piccioni - Charms
Arawak - Accadde a Bali
Amon Tobin - Nova
Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66 - Mais Que Nada
Astrud Gilberto - How Insensitive
Sergio Mendes - Favela
Walter Wanderley - Crickets Sing For Ana Maria
Walter Wanderley - Batucada
Sean Schafianaski - Costa Del Sol
Sadao Watanabe - モーニング・アイランド
Masayoshi Takanaka - Samba Pati