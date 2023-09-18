pangea graphic
This week, Silversun and I had a conversation about elevator music and all the hate it gets. As elevator music enthusiasts, we decided to build this show off of our favorite elevator tunes. 

Here is the set list of our *Elevated* Elevator Music

Gabor Szabo - Stormy 

Hailu Mergia - Tezeta

Girma Hadugu•Mulatu Astatke - Ené Alantchi Alnorem (I Can't Live WIthout You)

Walter Wanderley - Beach Samba

Walter Wanderley - The Great Love

Luiz Bonfa - Menina Flor

Luiz Bonfa -Sofisticada

João Donato - Manha de Carnaval

Ahmed Malek - Bossa

Cal Tjader - Aquarius

Walter Wanderley Trio - Amanha 

Stan Getz•João Gilberto - Só Danço Samba

Stan Getz•Luiz Bonfa - Sambalero

Cortex - Poxa

Stan Getz•Luiz Bonfa  Saudade Vem Correndo 

Piero Umiliani - Nostalgia (Rhythm Version)

Milt Buckner - Pour Toutes Mes Soeurs (Take 2)

Hugo Montenegro - Again

Riz Ortolani - Il Ricordo di Serena 

Piero Piccioni - Charms

Arawak - Accadde a Bali 

Amon Tobin - Nova

Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66 - Mais Que Nada

Astrud Gilberto - How Insensitive 

Sergio Mendes -  Favela

Walter Wanderley - Crickets Sing For Ana Maria

Walter Wanderley - Batucada

Sean Schafianaski - Costa Del Sol

Sadao Watanabe - モーニング・アイランド

Masayoshi Takanaka - Samba Pati 

 

xoxo,

 beans

&

SILVERSUN

 

 

