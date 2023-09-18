pangea graphic ehhehehehhehe

Hi Pangea listener!

This week Beans and Silversun decided to slow it down a bit with some melancholy tunes. If you need ponder/contemplate life or maybe even prepare to attend a yoga class, this is the playlist for you. 

 

◁◁ ▐ ▌ ▷▷

 Gabor Szabo - Amazon

Clogs - Kapsburger

Masahiko Sato - Valle Incantata

Branka Mataja - Tunza Je Nedelja

Branka Mataja - Da Smo Se Ranije Sreli 

Manduka - Naranjita

Gal Costa - Até Quem Sabe

Branko Mataja - Sreo Sam Te

Frantz Casseus - Suite No.1: Petro

Sébastien Tellier - Fantino

Hikari Hayashi - Theme De l'eau

ALain Bellaïche - Sun Blues

Devendra Banhart - Daniel 

Charlie Megira - Tomorrow's Gone

Anadol - 78 Yılının En Uzun Dakikası

Yusef Lateef - First Gymnopedie

Agnes Obel - September Song

C418 - Wet Hands

Agnes Obel - Won't You Call Me

Agnes Obel - Cameras rolling

João Gilberto - Undiú

Devendra Banhart - Mi Negrita

Mahmoud Ahmed - Tezeta

Metá Metá - Obatalá

xoxo,

                        BEANS

                                  & SILVERSUN

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Load comments