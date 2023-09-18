Hi Pangea listener!
This week Beans and Silversun decided to slow it down a bit with some melancholy tunes. If you need ponder/contemplate life or maybe even prepare to attend a yoga class, this is the playlist for you.
Gabor Szabo - Amazon
Clogs - Kapsburger
Masahiko Sato - Valle Incantata
Branka Mataja - Tunza Je Nedelja
Branka Mataja - Da Smo Se Ranije Sreli
Manduka - Naranjita
Gal Costa - Até Quem Sabe
Branko Mataja - Sreo Sam Te
Frantz Casseus - Suite No.1: Petro
Sébastien Tellier - Fantino
Hikari Hayashi - Theme De l'eau
ALain Bellaïche - Sun Blues
Devendra Banhart - Daniel
Charlie Megira - Tomorrow's Gone
Anadol - 78 Yılının En Uzun Dakikası
Yusef Lateef - First Gymnopedie
Agnes Obel - September Song
C418 - Wet Hands
Agnes Obel - Won't You Call Me
Agnes Obel - Cameras rolling
João Gilberto - Undiú
Devendra Banhart - Mi Negrita
Mahmoud Ahmed - Tezeta
Metá Metá - Obatalá
xoxo,
BEANS
& SILVERSUN