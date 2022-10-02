This week, there is no theme! Just playing some good songs :-)
*in bold are my top picks*
◁◁ ▐ ▌ ▷▷
Winter, Nailah Hunter - Lua
Kahimi Karie - You are here for a light
Gui.tar - Sunkissed
Gui.tar - House Full of Time
Juniore - En Cavale
La Femme - Sphynx
Lorelle Meets The Obsolete - The Sound of all Things
Kahimi Karie - Au marche de Saint-Quen
Juana Molina - In the lassa
Kings of Convienence, Four Tet - The Weight of My Words
The Limiñanas - Cold Was the Ground
Kikagaku Moyo - Smoke and Mirrors
Masahiko Sata - Valle Incantata
Gábor Szabo - Song of Injured Love
Serge Gainsbourg - Melody
CAN - Vitamin C
CAN - Future Days
xoxo, BEANS!!!
(PS i changed my dj name hehe)