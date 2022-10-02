pangea graphic

This week, there is no theme! Just playing some good songs :-)

*in bold are my top picks*

 

Winter, Nailah Hunter - Lua

Kahimi Karie - You are here for a light

Gui.tar - Sunkissed

Gui.tar - House Full of Time

Juniore - En Cavale

La Femme - Sphynx

Lorelle Meets The Obsolete - The Sound of all Things

Kahimi Karie - Au marche de Saint-Quen

Juana Molina - In the lassa

Kings of Convienence, Four Tet - The Weight of My Words

The Limiñanas - Cold Was the Ground

Kikagaku Moyo - Smoke and Mirrors

Masahiko Sata - Valle Incantata

Gábor Szabo - Song of Injured Love

Serge Gainsbourg - Melody

CAN - Vitamin C

CAN - Future Days

 

xoxo, BEANS!!! 

(PS i changed my dj name hehe)

