HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!! 

This week, I queued up my favorite spooky and moody tunes. The last song is my wildcard of the week :-P

*in bold are some of my favorites*

 Sevdaliza - Do You Feel Real

Björk - Hunter, Live in Paris 1998

Björk - Pagan Poetry

Ichiko Aoba - Kirinaki Shima

The Knife - Raging Lung

Juana Molina - In The Lassa

Hanne Hukkelberg - The Pirate

Cluster - Isodea

Gábor Szabo  - Somewhere I Belong

Branko Mataja - Tebi Majko Misli Lete

Béla Bortók, Andrw Rangell - Romanian Folk, Sz 56: III. Pe-loc - Andante

Branko Mataja - Tuzna Je Nedelja

Gene Sikora - A Song for Mary

Masahiko Sato - Valle Incantana

Gábor Szabo - Amazon

Pizzicato Five - P*rno 3003

Kikagaku Moyo - Kodama

Susumu Yokota - Kodamotachi

Kings Of Convenience - The Weight Of My Words (Four Tet Remix)

Portishead - The Rip

 

xoxo, BEANS!!! 

 

 

