HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!!!
༉‧₊˚🕯️🖤❀༉‧₊˚.
This week, I queued up my favorite spooky and moody tunes. The last song is my wildcard of the week :-P
*in bold are some of my favorites*
◁◁ ▐ ▌ ▷▷
Sevdaliza - Do You Feel Real
Björk - Hunter, Live in Paris 1998
Björk - Pagan Poetry
Ichiko Aoba - Kirinaki Shima
The Knife - Raging Lung
Juana Molina - In The Lassa
Hanne Hukkelberg - The Pirate
Cluster - Isodea
Gábor Szabo - Somewhere I Belong
Branko Mataja - Tebi Majko Misli Lete
Béla Bortók, Andrw Rangell - Romanian Folk, Sz 56: III. Pe-loc - Andante
Branko Mataja - Tuzna Je Nedelja
Gene Sikora - A Song for Mary
Masahiko Sato - Valle Incantana
Gábor Szabo - Amazon
Kikagaku Moyo - Kodama
Susumu Yokota - Kodamotachi
Kings Of Convenience - The Weight Of My Words (Four Tet Remix)
Portishead - The Rip
xoxo, BEANS!!!