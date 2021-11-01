Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 70%
- Feels Like: 66°
- Heat Index: 66°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 66°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 07:19:12 AM
- Sunset: 06:16:59 PM
- Dew Point: 56°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Abundant sunshine. High 78F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 77F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:19:12 AM
Sunset: 06:16:59 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: NE @ 4mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:19:59 AM
Sunset: 06:16:11 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 6 High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:20:46 AM
Sunset: 06:15:24 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 70%
Sunrise: 07:21:33 AM
Sunset: 06:14:38 PM
Humidity: 83%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:22:21 AM
Sunset: 06:13:53 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: N @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM
Sunset: 06:13:10 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 06:23:57 AM
Sunset: 05:12:28 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.